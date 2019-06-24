23 June 2019

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: LFA President Raji Attends Afcon Opener in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji was in Egypt to form part of the opening ceremony for the 32nd edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks-off on Friday.

Raji, who left Monrovia over the weekend, was in Cairo as guest of the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Ahmad Ahmad.

He was joined by compatriots Musa Hassan Bility and Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie at the opening ceremonies.

Bility, a former LFA president, is a Caf executive committee member while Quamie is a member of the Caf appeals committee or board.

Liberia

ANC to Judiciary - 'Avoid Political Activities'

Sen. Naatehn: "It is important to state in clear terms that ANC will no longer tolerate the sequential abrogation of our… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.