Liberia: LFA President Raji Attends Afcon Opener in Egypt

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji was in Egypt to form part of the opening ceremony for the 32nd edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks-off on Friday.

Raji, who left Monrovia over the weekend, was in Cairo as guest of the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Ahmad Ahmad.

He was joined by compatriots Musa Hassan Bility and Deputy Sports Minister Andy Quamie at the opening ceremonies.

Bility, a former LFA president, is a Caf executive committee member while Quamie is a member of the Caf appeals committee or board.