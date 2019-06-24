End of training by the Indomitable Lions in Ismailia. The players are moving back to their hotel. No interview and pictures from the media men. But the Team Press has promised to make public the programme by the end of the day..
Cameroon: End of Training in Ismailia
Cameroon
