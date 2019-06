President Dr. George Manneh Weah has withdrawn the nomination of Mr. Alex Tyler from the Board of ArcelorMittal Operating Company with immediate effect.

No reason was given but an Executive Mansion release said a replacement nomination will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has nominated Famatta Roesler to the position of Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate.