Ghana: Asantehene Destools Akwamuhene

Kumasi — Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has destooled the Akwamuhene of the Kumasi Traditional Council, for flouting the Great Oath of Asanteman, one of the pillars of the Asante Kingdom and found guilty of 10 different charges.

Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III, the Akwamuhene who is also the Asafohene in Kumasi, was accused of allegedly breaching the customs of the Asante Kingdom on issues ranging from illegal sales of lands, destoolment and enstoolment of his sub-chiefs.

He was allegedly slapped with 45 counts by his elders, who claimed, the Asafohene was "autocratic," did not respect them and performed his duties contrary to Asante customs and traditions.

However, the Asantehene found him guilty of 10 out of the charges which were tantamount to flouting the Great Oaths.

In his final judgement at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, the Asantehene said Asafohene's actions breached the customs and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom, "which is punishable."

The atmosphere was charged with emotions as the Akwamuhene could not help sobbing after the pronouncement by the Asantehene.

Otumfuo had on several occasions warned the Asafohene and prior to his destoolment, the paramount chief was on suspension.

Akyamfour Akowuah was conspicuously missing during the just ended three months celebration of the 20th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene.

Akyamfour Akowuah, who had been the head of the Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC), was enstooled in 2011.

Some opinion leaders praised the Asantehene for his tact and diplomacy in seeking the path of arbitration instead of litigation in numerous land and succession disputes that had plagued the Asanteman for many years.