22 June 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Accreditation 'Wahala'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 32nd edition of the African Nation's Cup has kick started hitch free with most observers congratulating the host country for the beautiful ceremony. While the soccer show enters day-two today, there are still some problems at the back stage with regards to the accreditation of media men.

To get a badge is extremely difficult even if one is accredited. At the accreditation centre in Cairo, it's difficult to get the right information as to what to do.

In Ismailia no accreditation centre exist. Most journalists have been for more than three days at the media centre without any head-way. For those who travelled without even applying for one, it is feared that they may watch the match in their hotel rooms or buy an entry ticket into the stadium.

Cameroon

Women's World Cup - France Into Quarter Finals After Victory Against Brazil

Women's World Cup hosts France survived a scare to beat Brazil in extra time and reach the quarter-finals with a 2-1… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.