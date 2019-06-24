Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Accreditation 'Wahala'

The 32nd edition of the African Nation's Cup has kick started hitch free with most observers congratulating the host country for the beautiful ceremony. While the soccer show enters day-two today, there are still some problems at the back stage with regards to the accreditation of media men.

To get a badge is extremely difficult even if one is accredited. At the accreditation centre in Cairo, it's difficult to get the right information as to what to do.

In Ismailia no accreditation centre exist. Most journalists have been for more than three days at the media centre without any head-way. For those who travelled without even applying for one, it is feared that they may watch the match in their hotel rooms or buy an entry ticket into the stadium.