Eritrea: Remains of Martyrs From Tserona Front Laid to Rest in Honor

Mendefera — As part of the Martyrs Day commemoration the remains of 15 gallant heroes who sacrificed their precious lives in safeguarding the national sovereignty at Tsorena Front have been laid to rest in honor on 20 June.

The remains of the martyrs were being temporarily laid at the Kudoweyba Fortress and were laid in honor at the Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of members of the Eritrean Defense Forces in the area.

The event was highlighted with various artistic activities and cultural performances portraying the significance of Martyrs Day.