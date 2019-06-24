South Africa: EFF Slams 'Aloof' Mbeki's Comments On Zindzi Mandela - 'He Failed With Flying Colours to Solve SA's Land Matter'

The EFF have condemned former president Thabo Mbeki's reported call for action to be taken against South African Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi released a statement on Sunday saying Mbeki confessed he didn't know Mandela's exact twitter comments, but still remarked on the issue.

"Essentially, the former president comments on things happening on the ground which he has no knowledge of, true to his aloof self."

In an IOL report, Mbeki is quoted as saying that no ambassador represents themselves. He said that if Zindzi Mandela's tweets were inconsistent with what the president is saying, then it could not be allowed.

Mbeki reportedly said that Ramaphosa was insistent that land reform must be done on a constitutional and legal basis. He said such amendments of the constitution would clarify the circumstance in which one would expropriate land without compensation.

Last week, Mandela tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs," News24 reported.

"Whilst I wine and dine here ... wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand," was another of her late-night tweets.

Mbuyiseni said that Mandela correctly observed that white people in SA were beneficiaries of stolen land.

"That in essence, black people do not need the consent of white people to take back their land. This is because, even by international law, colonialism is an unforgivable crime against humanity."

He said Mbeki had "failed with flying colours to resolve the land question" when he was president.

Mbuyiseni added that Mandela's sentiments represented the "genuine cry of many generation of African people who want to call this country their own".

Source: News24