Sudan: Al-Tareeq Al-Islami Calls for Consensus Over Government of Qualified Persons

Khartoum — Al-Tareeq Al-Islami party called for consensus over formation of government of quality persons as soon as possible , stressing on importance of finding solutions to pressing aecopnomic and security issues.

Secretary-General of the party, Babiker Mukhtar called in statements to SUNA for giving peace by reaching out non-signatory armed movements top priority, referring to positive statements made by some leaders of the movements.

Mukhtar said his party backs the three-year interim period , expressing hope over stability of political situation by opening wide door by the military council for talks with all political forces.

He urged the Sudanese professionals association (SPA) and forces of freedom and change to seize the opportunity they have been availed and not to exclude others , disclosing that prolonging the negotiation , barricading roads enthusiasm made them lose the popular sympathy and even enthusiasm.

The Secretary-General of Al-Tareeq Al-Islami party recognized of the role of forces of freedom of change in success of the revolution , but , her said, " does mean that others have not taken part.