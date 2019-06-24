Sudan: President Receives Head of TMC' Security Committee

Khartoum — The President of Nigeria, Mohamed Buhari received member of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and head of the TMC' security and defense committee, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim.

The visit of the TMC member to Nigeria came within the council efforts to enlighten the brotherly and friendly countries on events running in Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Omer presented a full briefing to president of federal zrepublizc of Nigeria about political developments in Sudan since eruption of the Sudanese revolution last December.

He affirmed the TMC commitment and desire to make a smooth democratic transition through free and fair elections at the end of the transitional period in which the TMC to play the role of the grantor.

President Buhari, for his part, affirmed firmness of relations of the two nations , referring to human, cultural and spiritual bonds tying he two countries.

He said he blesses the ongoing endeavors for reaching political consensus and formation of civilian government , expressing his country readiness to dispatch a state-people hybrid goodwill delegation to narrow differences between the Sudanese parties and that he personally and his government are committed to provide the required support to Sudan to acahieve the aspired political stability.