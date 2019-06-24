Sudan: TMC ' Press Statement On Visit of South Sudanese Envoy

Khartoum — The Envoy of South Sudan State , Gulwak Tott concluded Friday a visit to Sudan which he started Tuesday during which he forwarded a vision over unity and achievement of political consensus between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and the political forces and armed movements, said a press release issued by TMC.

It said the TMC thanked Soyuth Sudan State for its honorable initiative , expressed appreciation over fraternal and eternal bonds linking to two brotherly nations and affirmed keenness over perpetuation of keeping up constructive contact and sharing ideas over issues of mutual concern.