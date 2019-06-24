22 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC ' Press Statement On Visit of South Sudanese Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Envoy of South Sudan State , Gulwak Tott concluded Friday a visit to Sudan which he started Tuesday during which he forwarded a vision over unity and achievement of political consensus between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and the political forces and armed movements, said a press release issued by TMC.

It said the TMC thanked Soyuth Sudan State for its honorable initiative , expressed appreciation over fraternal and eternal bonds linking to two brotherly nations and affirmed keenness over perpetuation of keeping up constructive contact and sharing ideas over issues of mutual concern.

Sudan

Sudan Street Protests Continue Despite Presence of Militiamen

On Thursday and Friday, a number of protest rallies were launched in districts of the Sudanese capital, demanding… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.