Somalia: Minister of Interior in Galmudug for Talks

Somalia's Minister for Interior and Federal affairs, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye, is in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug regional state for talks with leaders.

The Minister held a meeting with Galmudug Chief Minister and Ahlu Suna spiritual leader, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir, on Friday.

The meeting focused on the difference between the Federal Government and Galmudug leadership that is deeply rooted in upcoming regional state elections.

Galmudug leader, Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf, is expected to meet the visiting Interior Minister and his delegation for further discussions.

Somalia's Interior Ministry on Thursday called upon Dhusamareeb based regional state to conduct elections before 4th July to strengthen the democratic process.