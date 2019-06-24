South Africa: Water-Shedding for Umlazi Because of Vandalism

Large parts of Umlazi, south of Durban, will be without water on Sunday because of vandalism, the eThekwini Municipality announced.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that due to vandalism "of an industrial scale", they were left with no option but to shut down lines supplying the township in order to replace numerous air valves and ballostops that were stolen.

This had resulted in water levels in Umlazi's reservoirs dropping substantially.

"As a result many parts of the township will tomorrow be without water while reservoirs are filling up," he said.

Sections that will bear the brunt of the water cuts are AA, BB, CC L, M, E, F, G, H, F, P, R, Q and certain parts of Folweni.

"eThekwini is working unceasingly to return the situation to normalcy by tomorrow evening. Water tankers will be made available during water shedding."

Mayisela said the situation was unexpected and they sincerely apologised for the inconvenience.

He urged the public to report anyone who was in possession of the municipality's stolen property.

