Ghana: Hearts Fans Go to Polls Today

The National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak will today head to the polls to elect new executives to stir the affairs of the committee for the next four years.

It will be held at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra.

Incumbent First Vice Chairman, Lawrence Ofosu-Adjare and Elvis Herman Hesse will vie for the top position of chairmanship.

Another fierce battle will be contested by Madam Vicentia Kafui Deku and Mohammed Alhassan Musah for the Second Vice Chairperson slot with Joe Saliu going unopposed for the 1st Vice Chairman position.

The Public Relations Officer position will see the incumbent Paa Kofi Sunsum Busunburu contest with Jones Asante Mfodwo; Peter Maamah and Osumanu Kasim Awal will go unopposed for the General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary positions, while Nana Kwesi Ansong and Henry Harding go for the National Organiser position.

Abass Sule and Aikins Addo Agyei will go unopposed for the First Deputy National Organiser and Second Deputy National Organiser positions with Yussif Ntse Ishmael vying for the Second Deputy PRO slot and Madam Gifty Joana Addy for the Financial Secretary position.

According to the Electoral Committee, a total of 148 registered Chapters have been cleared to nominate three delegates to vote on their behalf.

Also expected to vote on the day are all 16 NCC executives, three management members, a member from the Board of Directors of the club, two members of Hearts Ladies and three members of the Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOOPA) to bring the total to 469.