Nigeria: Bandits Kill Three People, Kidnap 20, Rustle 500 Cattle in Zamfara

Three persons were killed with about 20 others kidnapped and about 500 cattle rustled following a fresh attack in Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State by suspected bandits.

Several persons were also said to have been injured with 500 cattle rustled away in the attack, which took place at the hometown of Governor Bello Matawalle.

It was not clear whether the people kidnapped were women alone or men and women.

The attackers were said to have invaded Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi on Saturday.

They reportedly shot from around 5 p.m. on Saturday till yesterday morning, after which they carted away hundreds of cows, sheep, and other valuables.

According to the Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar, the bandits stormed Faru village last Monday and Bachiri on Saturday while an attack on Gama Giwa village was carried out earlier yesterday.

"My local government is under siege; they are attacking our communities and villages virtually everyday and the military manpower cannot overpower these people. We record four to five attacks on weekly basis, people are dying, others are being kidnapped because the security forces are not well equipped to fight these people," he explained.

According to reports, villagers in the areas where the attack took place are running away to safe places, as many migrated to the local government headquarters.