Ethiopia: Envoy Elected As Chairperson of IOM Counci

Ambassador Zenebe Kebede, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the UN office at Geneva and other International Organization's in Switzerland has been elected as Chairperson of IOM Council

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), he was elected at the 24th Session of the Standing Committee on Program and Finance which was held on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The candidature was presented by Namibia which secured unanimous support from the Member States.

Ambassador Zenebe served the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a career diplomat at both the headquarters and Ethiopian Missions.

The IOM Council is the highest decision-making body of the Organization that has a membership of 172 countries.

As a lead UN organization in migration, the Council has the responsibility of guiding the work of the Organization.

It meets in regular session once a year and in special sessions at the request of: one third of its members, the Director General or the Chairman of the Council in urgent circumstances. (MoFA)

Ethiopia inaugurates toll road linking with Djibouti

With the aim of easing its import-export trade logistics, Ethiopia on Monday officially inaugurates 220 km toll road that links eastern part of Ethiopia's city - Dire Dawa with Dewale city bordering Djibouti.

The Dire Dawa with Dewale toll road, which has been partly operational early this year, is expected to facilitate the export import trade of Ethiopia, which depends on Port of Djibouti for over 90 percent of its import - export trade. The new road reduces driving time between the two towns to four hours from one day. Previously on gravel road truck drivers used to spend up to one day to reach Dire Dawa from Dewale or vice versa.

To use the road heavy truck drivers are supposed to pay 200 birr, while medium size trucks such as Isuzu, FSR and automobile drivers will pay 150 birr and 100 birr, respectively.

Built with 5.2 billion birr, the new express road is the second segment to be completed after the Addis Ababa - Adama Express road. (Walta)

Ethiopia, UNDP sign USD 40 project document for upcoming elections

Ethiopia and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Tuesday signed a project document to support the upcoming national elections.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Birtukan Mideksa, Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, and Turhan Saleh Resident Representative of UNDP in Ethiopia.

The project is going to be implemented by the National Election Board of Ethiopia for the coming three years with the resource mobilized through UNDP, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The total required fund for the project is USD 40 million, out of that USD 34.6 million is a pledge to be funded by various development partners, USD 2 million is secured by UNDP itself and USD 3.3 million is to be mobilized during the project period.

The development partners that contribute for the project are 11 bilateral countries, of which 8 of them have confirmed their support.

The main objectives of the project are to assist the electoral management capacity and to undertaking transparent and credible elections. (FBC)

In bid to curb crime, Addis Ababa plans motorcycles ban

The Addis Ababa City Administration on Wednesday unveiled its plan to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies.

Addis Ababa Mayor Takele Uma said motorcycles had been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7 though people using them for business may be exempt.

"Exceptions will be made to those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles as well as those who use motorcycles as postal carriers and motorcycles affiliated to embassies," the mayor told local journalists.

Addis Ababa, a city of an estimated five million, is generally considered safe for residents and foreigners.

But a growing number of violent crimes involving suspects on motorcycles or in cars have caused alarm.

The Deputy further said the proposed ban came after a study of criminal activities in the city found a significant number were carried out using motorcycles.

He also said the administration will also impose a ban on trips by most freight vehicles in the city during daytime to alleviate traffic congestion as well.