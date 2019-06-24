Ethiopia: Humanitarian Faces Ten Years Imprisonment

opinion

Peter Dalglish, an Order of Canada recipient has been found guilty of sexual abuse of children in Nepal, placing his time in Ethiopia under public scrutiny.

He started his humanitarian career in Ethiopia working with vulnerable children and is a celebrated advocate of children in war-torn nations through the UN-Habitat and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Arrested a year ago and placed inside a crowded jail in Kathmandu, the 61 year old who left an exclusive legal career for charity after organizing an airlift of food and medical supplies for Ethiopia, and volunteering in drought affected regions as a wonder boy in his twenties, is expected to be sentenced next month and face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

"While Peter Dalglish's guilty disposition to child sex abuse has serious implication for the humanitarian sector, humanitarians have steadfastly remained silent since his arrest in April 2018," Lori Handrahan (PhD), a United Nations Anti-Trafficking Task Team told The Reporter adding "Dalglish's crime is outrageous and reflects the fact that the #MeToo #AidToo movement has had almost no impact at all on the misogynistic, abusive and predatory culture in the international aid sector."

Peter, a divorced father of one, was convicted of sexually assaulting two boys, aged 11 and 14 from a poor area after befriending them with gifts.

According to his official biography, he was said to have returned to Canada after his brief time in Ethiopia in the mid-1980's and told his senior colleagues abruptly, "that he was giving up the profession to pursue a career alongside some of the world's most vulnerable children."

Some of his activities in Africa, including in Sudan, with vocational training schools for street kids was bankrolled by Sir Bob Geldof's Band Aid through a charity he co-founded with another Canadian, Frank 0'Dea, founder of Second Cup coffee chain and a former homeless person via Street Kids International that has since merged with Save the Children.