Government has ended the multi-currency regime that has been in place since 2009 after announcing that British Pound, United States dollars, South African rand and Botswana Pula are nolonger legal tender in Zimbabwe.

In a Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube said with effect from today the 24th of June, the Zimbabwe Dollar shall be the sole legal tender in all transactions.

