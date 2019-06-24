Zimbabwe: Nurses Abandon Strike Action After ED Wage Hike Assurances

ZIMBABWEAN nurses working in government run hospitals have called off a planned strike action following assurances of a July salary review by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But they have stuck to their guns to offer their services for only two days a week.

The critical health staff had planned its industrial action for this Monday 24, June and beyond.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) said its executive met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ministers Obadiah Moyo (Health), among other top government officials, at State House to express their grievances.

ZINA reported that the President understood their position, leading to assurances of a wage review starting this coming month.

"We hereby advise that from the 24th of June 2019 nurses must continue to attend work at the current arrangement that is attending work two days per week," read the statement by ZINA.

"We anticipate formal confirmation and subsequent implementation of the undertaking given. Should this not be done, we will proceed completely withdrawing labour from the expiry of 10 days," the statement read.

Two weeks ago, ZINA gave a 14-day ultimatum to their employer, Health Service Board (HSB) to address their salary and allowances grievances but nothing materialised.

The lowest paid nurse reportedly earns a gross monthly salary of $284 before allowances with reports from ZINA that government promised to review their salaries and allowances in 2010 but never honoured.