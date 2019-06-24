Liberia: Transfer Matching System Workshop Ends for First Division Clubs

A two-day workshop for first division clubs on the Fifa international transfer matching system (ITMS) and domestic transfer matching system (DTMS) ended over the weekend.

The workshop, which is being organized by the Liberia Football Association (LFA), covered several topics, including introduction to transfer matching system (TMS), international transfer regulation, transfer process and TMS user obligation.

Monrovia Club Breweries, Watanga FC, Small Town and LISCR FC were participants who honored the LFA's invitation

The ITMS is a web-based data information system with the primary objective of simplifying the process of international player transfers as well as improving transparency and the flow of information while the DTMS is the national version of the ITMS.

The DTMS is an optional product built into the transfer matching system (TMS) platform and works with one single sign-on.

With the DTMS, the association and its clubs have the ability to manage and monitor their domestic transfer activity, generate statistics and reports, speed up the transfer process and store required documents online, safely.

Each participant is highly encouraged to come with a laptop as the workshop will be done mostly on the internet and everyone's participation using their personal laptop is a requirement.

Participants are also encouraged to come with a passport or citizen's identification cards (ID) to enable the LFA create your TMS user account.

This workshop is in preparation for the implementation of the DTMS which the LFA wants clubs to use for the 2019-2020 season when transferring players locally.

Second division clubs will hold their workshop from June 26-27 and female division from June 28-29 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) at 10:00AM each day respectively.

Each club will be represented by their president or secretary general.

It is being facilitated by LFA transfer matching officer Sebastian Collins, who will be assisted by LFA acting Information Technology (IT) director Abubakar Kamara.