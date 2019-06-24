Ghana: Man Arrested for Assaulting Police

The police yesterday arrested one person for allegedly assaulting a policeman, Corporal Saddique Samed, on traffic duty at Awudome cemetery junction, in Accra.

The incident occurred close to the State Housing Company building on the Kaneshie-Kwame Nkrumah Circle highway.

The culprit, name withheld, was said to be among a group of mourners, who had blocked the U turn leading to the cemetery, thereby inconveniencing other road users.

An eyewitness told the Ghanaian Times that the behaviour of the group created heavy traffic to and from the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, and the policeman ordered the group to remove their motorcycles, to pave way for other road users.

The eyewitness stated that the group numbering more than 40 became incensed by the policeman's interference and attacked him.

He said other mourners, who were part of the convoy conveying the corpse to the cemetery, joined the attack and used items they could lay their lands on, including sticks and helmets, to attack the helpless policeman.

The eyewitness stated that another man, who attempted to rescue the policeman, sustained serious injuries when he was hit on the head with a metal.

He said a police patrol team that appeared on the scene fired several warning shots to scare the aggressive group before rescuing their colleague and the injured Good Samaritan.

The eyewitness indicated that the police managed to arrest only one person while the others fled on their motorcycles.

He said the firing shots sent commuters fleeing in all directions, adding that, "Some drivers had to make quick detours while others had to abandon their vehicles in order not to be caught in the violence".

The Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi, who confirmed the incident, gave the name of the assaulted policeman as Corporal Saddique Samed.

He said another officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Sergeant Ofori Ampofo, who attempted rescuing Corporal Samed, was also hit on the head and is currently responding to treatment at the Police Hospital.

ACP Faakye-Kumi stated that the leadership of the Muslim community has been invited for questioning while the name of the suspect has been withheld for security reasons.