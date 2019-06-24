Ghana: Tennis - Golden Rackets Prepare for Davis Cup

The national tennis team, Golden Rackets, is set for action in the next Africa group of the Davis Cup competition slated for Congo Brazzaville from Monday, June 24 to Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Consequently, a four-member team has been constituted by the team's captain, Fred Egyir, a former player of the team.

Those invited are the US duo of Isaac Teitei Nortey and Herman Abban, Benjamin Palm and Johnson Acquah.

Philippina Frimpong, Secretary General of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) explained to the Times Sports on Thursday that Ghana will play in group IV which has Cameroon, Rwanda, Botswana, Congo, and Uganda.

Ahead of the team's departure, they have been engaged in daily training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium under the tutelage of the team's captain, Egyir.

It will be another opportunity for the Golden Rackets to make a case for themselves as they push hard for qualification to the Euro Africa zone.