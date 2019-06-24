Ghana: National Chief Imam Commends GNASBA

The National Chief Imam Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has applauded the Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association (GNASBA) for their tireless efforts in promoting sanitation and afforestation in the country as well as donating to support Muslim communities.

His eminence Dr Sharubutu made the commendation when GNASBA paid a courtesy call at his residence at Fadama in Accra, in the Greater Accra Region, to donate Fan Milk products and other logistics.

Dr Sharubutu said GNASBA has been consistent in advocating improvement in sanitation and afforestation in the country and deserve to be acknowledged.

He prayed for the prosperity and sustainability of the association in the coming years.

The National Chairman of GNASBA, Katakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, expressed his profound gratitude, and promised to work hard to protect the environment.

He urged Ghanaians to change their attitude towards the environment to make Ghana a better place to live.