Ghana: Next Top Actor Reality Show Finale ... Susan Quarcoo Is First Runner Up

A graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, who is currently doing her national Service with the Ghana Education Service in Accra has emerged the first runner up of the just ended Next Top Actor '19 Reality show.

Susan Quarcoo, a contestant of the Next Top Actor '19 Reality show on Tv3, came out as the 1st Runner Up during the grand finale of the show.

"It has been 10 weeks of hard work, training, dedication, lessons and consistent rehearsals and I was able to pull through," Susan said.

Susan Naa Ahema Quarcoo, known in entertainment industry as Susan Quarcoo was among the 10 up-and-coming actors who battled it out on camera for the coveted title of 'The Top Actor in Ghana'.

She was given a cash prize of GH₵3,000 and the opportunity to be featured in upcoming short films of Adesa Production Limited and believes she can stay relevant in the industry and become one of the top actresses in the country and even on the international scene.

The Next Top Actor is a platform that gives upcoming actors and actresses the needed push into the industry by providing them with the exposure which they would not ordinarily have had.