Nigeria: APC Regime Eroding Principle of Separation of Powers - Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government was eroding the principle of separation of powers among the three organs of government.

Secondus, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said the fear of insecurity and alleged intimidation of judges raised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), vindicated the PDP's position that the ruling party was using "devious means to obstruct justice" from what's coming out from the nation's courts.

"The NBA alarm merely confirms the position of PDP that APC administration is shrinking the doctrine of separation of power to enable a full blown dictatorship to blossom," he said.

Secondus said the PDP had continuously raised alarm at the "gradual erosion" of the doctrine of separation of powers by the APC administration as the Executive has "continued to muzzle" the legislature and the judiciary as well as the media.

The PDP helmsman said the opposition had remained resolute in crying out loud against harassment of those with opposing views because it clearly envisaged the danger of concentration of power in one arm of government.