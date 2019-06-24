Khartoum — The Ministry of Education has announced postponement of the academic year at all levels until July 7, 2019. In a statement to SUNA, the General Director of the Ministry of Education, Abdalla Mohamed Nasr, said that the postponement was to enable parents to buy the requirements of their son students.
Sudan: Postponement of Academic Year Till July 7
Sudan
