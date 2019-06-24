Somalia: President Haaf Leaves His Base Amid Talks Over Galmudug Elecion

Galmudug president Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf has "moved out" of Dhusamareb in central Somalia as the Federal Minister of Interior is in the town for talks with local leaders.

The regional leader left his office with a security convoy and stationed outside the city where his finance minister and other key officials are stationed and mulling their future.

There were political talks in Dhusamareb following the arrival of Federal Interior Minister Abdi Sabrie to convince Haaf to hold the regional polls on its scheduled timetable.

Somali Govt says Haaf's 4-year mandate expires July 4, however, the leader disputes this.