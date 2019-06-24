Somalia: Somali Forces Take New Ground From Al-Shabaab

Somali special forces and their allied AU soldiers have successfully retaken Xarshanley near the ancient port city of Barawe on Sunday from Al-Shabaab.

According to the reports, the troops are conducting operations to clear bobby traps and other explosive devices that may have been left behind.

The village which was previously controlled by al-Shabaab is 10 Kilometers north of the Southwest State administrative capital, Barawe.

Somali troops have stepped up operations to retake areas still under the control of the armed group in the country mainly in the south-central part areas.

The forces recently took Canoole and Sabiid towns which were controlled by the group.

Lower Shabelle region is very strategic, and its control gives an upper hand to either of the sides.