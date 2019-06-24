23 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Chairman Decreed Allocation of UNAMID Locations for Darfur Communities

Khartoum — Transitional Military Council (TMC) Chairman Lt (Gen) Abdel Fatah AL Burhan Abd Al Rahman Issued Sunday a decision No,202 for the year 2019 abolishing the decision No,102 relating to the use of locations after when UNAMID withdraws from those locations throughout Darfur States.

Meanwhile TMC Chairman issued the decision No, 203 whereas these locations were allocated for the governments of Darfur states to be used for health services, education and other social service for local communities in Darfur.

