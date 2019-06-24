Sudan: Economist Urges Emergency Program to Curb Economic Deterioration

Khartoum — A researcher at the Microfinance Research Center and professor at the Faculty of Economics and Rural Development of Gezira University Dr. Al- Zein Abdullah Ahmed has called for an emergency economic focus program to curb the deterioration of Sudan economy including high inflation and unemployment rates, devaluation of the Sudanese pound against foreign currencies, sluggishness of the parasitic class of brokers and currency traders in the informal market. In a statement to SUNA, Dr. Ahmed called for the development of a program to reform agriculture Gezira in particular and in Sudan in general by using advanced agricultural techniques based on research and scientific experiments as well as indigenization of the industry of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides and improved agricultural seeds to reduce production costs and control the types of those inputs which help provide an agricultural product capable of gaining consumer confidence both internally and externally. Dr. Ahmed pointed to the importance of indigenization of the agricultural processing industry in order to benefit from the value added chain, referring to the need to enact legislation and laws that take into account the strategic importance of agriculture and its processing agricultural industry, calling for directives to the banking institutions to direct bank credit to the agricultural sector in accordance with encouraging policies and attention to the investment in the agricultural human resources through improving health services, education and training and agricultural extension.