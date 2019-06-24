22 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Killed, Another Injured in 'Ambush' At Their Bonteheuwel Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead and another injured in their home on Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

The injured woman, 31, was rushed from the house in Kiaat Road to hospital following the shooting around 13:45, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie shared that he was "extremely disappointed and horrified".

"This shooting breaks a fractured community trying every day to grow stronger and stronger. As a community we cannot and must not allow the ongoing lawlessness to prevail."

Rwexana said they no one had yet been arrested for the murder and attempted murder.

"Police are pursuing those responsible for his incident. We appeal to the community, anyone with more information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Source: News24

South Africa

Sho Madjozi Becomes First Female South African to Win BET Award

The popular singer keeps making South Africa proud. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.