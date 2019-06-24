South Africa: Woman Killed, Another Injured in 'Ambush' At Their Bonteheuwel Home

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead and another injured in their home on Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Saturday afternoon.

The injured woman, 31, was rushed from the house in Kiaat Road to hospital following the shooting around 13:45, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie shared that he was "extremely disappointed and horrified".

"This shooting breaks a fractured community trying every day to grow stronger and stronger. As a community we cannot and must not allow the ongoing lawlessness to prevail."

Rwexana said they no one had yet been arrested for the murder and attempted murder.

"Police are pursuing those responsible for his incident. We appeal to the community, anyone with more information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

Source: News24