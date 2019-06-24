South Africa: Motorist Narrowly Escapes Death As Boulders Roll On to Franschhoek Pass

A motorist escaped serious injury on Saturday morning after a rockslide at Franschhoek Pass during rainy weather.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the pass was closed because rocks had fallen on to the road. Authorities had to turn motorists away from both sides of the pass.

Photos showed a white car battered by the rocks, resulting in a crumpled bonnet and dented roof.

A boulder is believed to have hit the bonnet first, causing the car to spin around, before another boulder hit the back of the vehicle.

It is understood that a motorist miraculously escaped with a sprain but no broken bones.

The South African Weather Service issued severe weather alerts for the Western Cape this weekend. Cold, snow, strong winds and heavy rain were forecast.

Sir Lowry's Pass was closed on Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision between a Ford Ranger and a Bantam Bakkie.

Africa said two men in the bakkie were killed while two others were injured.

