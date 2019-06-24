South Africa: SAPS Soccer Team Fights Crime - Kakamas

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS, Provincial male soccer team conducted a sting drug operation in Kakamas on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 14:00, under the leadership of Brig TK Diakanyo. The team followed up on information about dealing in a specific area in Kakamas.

The members managed to arrest one adult female for dealing in drugs and confiscated 30 tik pipes, 9 full mandrax tablets, 11half mandrax tablets, 3 sachets of tik, all with the approximate street value of R5000. The police also found some abandoned dagga worth about R550 which was booked in our lost and found store at the SAPS. The investigation continues.

The members were all lauded for a job well done.

Please find the attached pictures of members at drug bust.