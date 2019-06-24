South Africa: All Six Pudimoe Escapees Re-Arrested Within Six Days

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, lauded Pudimoe Detectives, especially Warrant Officer Peter Mooketsi, Vryburg Crime Prevention and Vryburg Crime Intelligence for their dedication in ensuring that all six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from lawful custody in the evening of Friday, 14 June 2019, at Pudimoe Police Station are brought back to book.

The first two detainees to be apprehended within 72 hours after their escape were Oageng Senye (24) and Mosimanegape Mohutsana (20). Senye was apprehended after his father handed him over to the police in Vryburg on Saturday, 15 June 2019, while Mohutsana was re-arrested in Vryburg on Sunday, 16 June 2019, after the police were informed of his whereabouts. On Monday, 17 June 2019, a tip-off led to tracking down of the third escapee, Lawrence Ntwagae (28) who was hiding at a place called Colour-Blocking just outside Vryburg.

The fourth escapee, Sipho Mohutsiwa (24) was arrested on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at about 20:30, after the police were informed of a suspicious person walking alongside the railway line near Vryburg. Upon seeing the police, the escapee who looked very exhausted and hungry at the time, did not even try to flee, but surrendered. Tumelo Setlhodi (37) handed himself over to the police in Pudimoe on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at about 11:30 while the sixth escapee, Hendick Pampier (36), was re-arrested on Thursday, 20 June 2019 after the police were informed of the place where he was hiding in Colridge, Vryburg.

All six accused are expected to appear before the Taung Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 June 2019, on a charge of escape from lawful custody. Investigation into the matter continues.

The Provincial Commissioner reiterated that the tireless efforts of members to ensure that all the six escapees were re-arrested will never go unnoticed. She said that this will also serve as a warning to all those who think they can commit crime and flee from custody that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with them.