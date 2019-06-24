Sudan: Storm Kills Six in Eastern Sudan's Kassala

Khashm El Girba — At least six students died and more than 14 others were injured in Khashm El Girba in Kassala as a result of a strong storm that hit the town on Thursday evening.

Residents of the town told Radio Dabanga that storm caused the collapse of a building of a Koran School. The roof fell down on the students, leading to the instant death of six of them. Fourteen others sustained varying injuries

The heavy winds led to the collapse of a large number of houses and loss of property.

The sources called on the authorities to provide accommodation for the victims.

