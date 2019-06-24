Gambia: Heavy Storm Causes Villagers Homeless

People of Fulladu Pacharr in the Central River Region South were on Tuesday 18th June 2019 left homeless due to heavy wind that destroyed the entire community.

The magnitude of the destruction cannot be quantified according to the village Alkalo.

Speaking to this Medium, Balla Bayo the village head said the incident started at 9pm on Tuesday 18th, 2019 with heavy rainfall which was later followed by heavy storm which resulted to the destruction of the village.

Corrugated roofs were blown off, buildings and fences collapsed and inhabitants injured. Residents of most of the affected compounds are being housed by neighbours.

The Alkalo said he called the district chief to officially inform him about the destruction, but getting the ward councillor proved futile.

The affected compounds, includes Bayo kunda, Fatty kunda, Kuyateh Kunda, Mankajang Kunda, Sama Kunda, Sanneh Kunda, Cham Kunda, Ceesay Kunda, Sandeny Kunda and Sillah Kunda just to name a few.

The Alkalo has called on donor agencies, philanthropists and NGOs to give support to his community as they entirely depend on farming. The survivors have also called on the authorities, donor agencies and philanthropists to come to their aid in order for them to regain their compounds.