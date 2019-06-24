South Africa: Parliament Debates 2019 State of the Nation Address and President Cyril Ramaphosa Responds, 25 and 26 Jun

press release

Debate on June 2019 State of the Nation Address and President's reply to debate

Debate on State of Nation Address

Tuesday, 25 June

10.00 - 13.00; 14.00 - +/-20.00

National Assembly Chamber

President's reply to debate

Wednesday, 26 June

14.00 - +/-15.30

National Assembly Chamber

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will hold a joint sitting on Tuesday, 25 June, to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

President Ramaphosa will reply to the debate at another joint sitting on Wednesday, 26 June.

Photographers and media who do not have parliamentary media access permits and wish to cover the sittings should send their details by 16.00 on Monday, 24 June to:

Mlindi Mpindi

Cell: 081 716 7329

Tel: 021 403 2340

E-mail: mmpindi@parliament.gov.za

Nolizwi Magwagwa

Cell: 081 716 5824

Tel: 021 403 2465

E-mail: nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za

Details needed:

Full name

ID/passport number

Name of media organisation

Designation (photographer, writer)

Email address, phone number(s)

Media wishing to broadcast from the parliamentary precinct should also provide:

Make of vehicle(s) and registration number (s)

Time of arrival and of departure

Please state whether you wish to cover both sittings.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa