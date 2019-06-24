South Africa: Parliament Debates 2019 State of the Nation Address and President Cyril Ramaphosa Responds, 25 and 26 Jun

Debate on June 2019 State of the Nation Address and President's reply to debate
Debate on State of Nation Address
Tuesday, 25 June
10.00 - 13.00; 14.00 - +/-20.00
National Assembly Chamber
President's reply to debate
Wednesday, 26 June
14.00 - +/-15.30
National Assembly Chamber
The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will hold a joint sitting on Tuesday, 25 June, to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.
President Ramaphosa will reply to the debate at another joint sitting on Wednesday, 26 June.
Photographers and media who do not have parliamentary media access permits and wish to cover the sittings should send their details by 16.00 on Monday, 24 June to:
Mlindi Mpindi
Cell: 081 716 7329
Tel: 021 403 2340
E-mail: mmpindi@parliament.gov.za
Nolizwi Magwagwa
Cell: 081 716 5824
Tel: 021 403 2465
E-mail: nmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za
Details needed:
Full name
ID/passport number
Name of media organisation
Designation (photographer, writer)
Email address, phone number(s)
Media wishing to broadcast from the parliamentary precinct should also provide:
Make of vehicle(s) and registration number (s)
Time of arrival and of departure
Please state whether you wish to cover both sittings.
