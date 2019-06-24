South Africa: MEC Stanley Mathabatha Launches Good Green Deeds Programme, 27 Jun

press release

The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will officially launch the Limpopo Good Green Deeds programme in Limpopo Province. Premier Mathabatha, MEC for LEDET, Mr Thabo Mokone, Executive Mayor of Waterberg Cllr Morris Mataboge and Mayor of Lephalale Local Municipality, Cllr Jack Maeko will clean up Marapong area on the 27th June 2019.

The Good Green Deeds programme was recently launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa with an objective of mobilising all sectors of South Africa to become more environmentally conscious. The programme seeks to promote behavioral change towards littering, illegal dumping and waste in general.

Premier Mathabatha will echo the President's call made during the launch of the Good Green Deeds programme whereby he called on the people of South Africa to make a difference in their communities by doing clean-up activities. This includes ensuring that they don't litter rubbish in their respective communities.

This programme includes Public Private Partnership working together in ensuring a clean environment. Coca-Cola and Thembalethu Development will join the Provincial Government on this initiative of Good Green Deeds. The delegation will be divided into four groups to do clean-ups are the following areas: Thulare Park, Opposite Spar Complex, Marapong Cemetery (under powerline) and Extension 4 Marapong. These activities will be carried out in the morning from as early as 08h30.

The teams comprising of Premier Mathabatha, MEC Thabo Mokone, Executive Mayor Cllr Morris Mataboge, Lephalale Mayor Cllr Jack Maeko, Community Development Workers (CDWs), representatives of the Department of Environmental Affairs, Coca-Cola and Thembalethu Development will converge at the Marapong Sport Ground before embarking on the activity of the day. The programme will unfold as follows:

Date

Time

Activity

Venue

27 June 2019

07h30 - 08h00

Arrival & registration

Marapong Sport Ground

27 June 2019

08h00 - 08h30

Allocation of Protective clothing

Marapong Sport Ground

27 June 2019

08h30 - 11h30

Cleaning campaign

Team 1: Thulare Park

Team 2: Opposite Spar Complex

Team 3: Marapong Cemetery (under powerline)

Team 4: Extension 4 Marapong

12h00 - 13h00

Formal programme starts (Premier to address the gathering)

Marapong Sport Ground

The purpose of the programme is to call on all South Africans to take up the responsibility of ensuring that their environment is clean, green and habitable. Poor waste management pose health and environmental risks. Everyone can do something to attain a clean living spaces. This is a clarion call to all sectors in society to do their part to contribute to Good Green Deeds. Where there is litter, society is urged to work together to clear litter and rubble that threatens our efforts to build a healthy South Africa.

It encourages communities to take responsibility for their waste, discourage litter and encourage litter collection as a means of keeping communities clean and healthy. It also encourages citizens to participate in a river cleanup.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier