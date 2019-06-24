Zimbabwe: 10 Chinese Doctors Arrive

TEN Chinese medical specialists arrived in Harare yesterday to offer medical support in the public health sector under a bilateral arrangement with the Government.

Members of the group specialise in traditional medicine, orthopaedics, radiology, anaesthetics, paediatrics, gynaecology, obstetrics and physiology.

In an interview with The Herald at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, the captain of China Medical Team Dr Jiang Zhi Chao said they were looking forward to impart their knowledge and work together with Zimbabwean doctors.

"We have also brought in some instruments of traditional Chinese medicines and some medical equipment to assist," Dr Jiang said.

The delegation was received by Government and Chinese Embassy officials. The doctors will be seconded to major referral institutions especially Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to share experiences with their counterparts.

The country has a shortage of doctors and the coming in of the Chinese contingent will improve service delivery in public hospitals.

In June last year, another delegation of 10 Chinese medical specialists arrived in Harare to also offer medical support under the same arrangement.

The group is the fifth team to be seconded to the country.