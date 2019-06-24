Mauritius: Reflexes Creative Art Competition - Finalists Rewarded

press release

The finalists of the Reflexes Creative Art Competition, on the theme "Avoir les bons réflexes financiers" in line with the Reflexes campaign launched in October 2018 were rewarded during an award ceremony held on Friday 21 June 2019 at the Financial Services Commission (FSC) House in Ebène.

Reflexes which is an initiative of the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance and the Financial Services Fund operating under the FSC aims at disseminating information and educate Mauritians on the functioning of financial products and services.

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, the Chief Executive Officer of the FSC and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address, Minister Sesungkur recalled that the Reflexes campaign is an important component towards creating a nation of investors and aims at sensitising various target audiences including consumers, entrepreneurs, investors, employees, students, and retired persons on the need to adopt the right reflexes while making financial decisions.

He further expressed his concerns as regards the lack of knowledge of Mauritians on the wide range of financial products and services put at their disposalnamely insurance, private pension plans, investment funds, amongst others. The Minister cautioned the public to be vigilant when entering into a contract or when making an investment and also to make judicious use of their finance.The Reflexes campaign, he said,will indeed mark a new phase in the investment portfolio of Mauritians adding that several initiatives are being undertaken by his Ministry in view to bring about radical changes.

A mobile application as well as other consumer education initiativeswill be fashioned to promote the Reflexes campaign, to better educate and guide the population of the financial products and services to warn them of frauds and of the consequences of lifelong debts, he added.

Reflexes Creative Art Competition

The competition was launched in December 2018 to encourage the population to produce Cartoon Strips and Video Clips to demonstrate their understanding of adopting the right reflexes when making financial decisions. The contest was divided into two Categories. Category A: creating cartoon strips and Category B: creating a video clip. 78 entries were received, 38 for category A and 37 for Category B.

The winners are as follows:

Category A -Cartoon Strips

First prize - Jeeneea Kamlesh, second prize - Lee Slew Christine, third prize - Kaysen Myguele

Category B - Video clips

First prize - Appadoo Krishna, second prize - Gukhool Shivamsing, third prize - Manuel Fabien