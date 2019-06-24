Ghana: Govt Will Complete Projects Started By the Previous Administration

press release

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said the government has not abandoned projects started by the previous government as has been reported.

According to him, the government wants to see developments in all sectors, hence, the need to continue previous projects.

The Minister made this comment when he commissioned three polyclinics at Sege, Asahiman and Ogbojo last Friday in the Greater Accra region.

The three polyclinics have 30 beds each with ultra-modern facilities such as pharmacy, theatre, maternity wards, paediatric awards, ultrasounds, radiology, out-patient-department and a mini mortuary.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu indicated that the population of the Greater Accra region was increasing and current facilities could not cater for the numbers, therefore, there was the need to construct additional once to help bridge the service gap in the health sector.

Touching on the complains on government's borrowing, the Minister pointed out that the monies being borrowed were channelled into projects like the polyclinics that were inaugurated and the idea was to complete both old and new projects in the health sector as well as other sectors so that by 2030, all Ghanaians would have access to healthcare.

For his part, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, cautioned staff of the various health centres to desist from the habit of using mobile phones during working hours, stating that very soon the GHS would issue orders prohibiting health personnel from using mobile phones during work hours so that they would provide better customer care to the patients.

He gave the assurance that health personnel at the various polyclinics would be given the training to enable them to handle emergency cases like accidents that come to their clinics without having to refer them to the general hospitals.

The Member of Parliament for Ada West, Mr. Christian Korletey, said the Sege polyclinic was timely as it would help reduce the loss of lives in the area since the Ada West recorded the highest accident rates in the region.

At Ashaiman, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, said the municipality had not recorded any cholera case for the past four years, even though it did not have a municipal hospital, adding that the municipality was adjudged the best in maternal and child health care in the Greater Accra Region.

The Adentan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nii-Noi Adumah commended the government for the Ogbojo facility but appealed to the government to help work on drainage system as the clinic gets flooded anytime it rained making it difficult to access it.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)