South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Announces New Appointments to Supreme Court of Appeal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The appointments follows recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission and are in line with prescripts of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

In terms of the section 174 (6) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, the following judges have been appointed:

1) Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo

2) Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls

3) Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa

4) Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha

5) Justice Clive Michael Plasket

The President has also in terms of section 174(3) of the Constitution appointed the Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as Deputy Judge President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The President has wished the justices well in their new positions.

"These appointments - of which three are women, reflect government's commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench," President Ramaphosa said.

