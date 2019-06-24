South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Delivers Kwazulu-Natal State of the Province Address, 28 Jun

press release

Premier Zikalala to outline key priorities to take KZN forward during his maiden State of the Province Address on Friday

Mr Sihle Zikalala, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal will on Friday this week deliver his first State of the Province Address (SOPA).

In his maiden address, the Premier will expand on practical steps to be taken by government in its quest to propel the province to greater heights.

The SOPA will, among other things, focus on the provincial government's seven key priorities which include: job creation, improving the delivery of services, growing the economy, human settlements and sustainable livelihood.

"The preparations for the delivery of SOPA are at an advanced stage. We have done all the necessary consultations including holding lekgotlas with all relevant stakeholders. We also appreciate the valuable contributions we have received from ordinary people of KwaZulu-Natal," said Mr Zikalala ahead of SOPA.

The SOPA will be preceded by the Official Opening of the Legislature which will be led by Zulu monarch King Zwelithini Goodwill kaBhekuzulu on Thursday.

The two ceremonies will unfold as follows:

Date: 27 June 2019

Event: Official Opening of the Legislature

Time: 9h00

Venue: KZN Legislature

Date: 28 June 2019

Event: SOPA

Time: 9h00

Venue: KZN Legislature

