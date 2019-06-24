Liberia: U.S. Medical Team Provides 'Free' Surgical Services

Members of the U. S. medical delegation to Liberia posed with a Liberian diplomat.

A 23-member medical delegation from the United States that arrived in Liberia recently has provided 'free' surgical services to people with various ailing conditions.

The team feels that Liberia needs more health support to address challenges in the sector.

"We are in Liberia to do medical work for the people. This is a 23-member team, which is based in the United States. Marcy Health Services has partnered with Operation International to bring the medical team to do free surgical procedures at the John F. Kennedy medical center," the head of Marcy Health Services, Evelyn Jones has said.

She said the decision to bring a delegation to Liberia of health practitioners was initiated by the chief executive officer of Marcy Health Services, Madam Saiyai Henson.

Mrs. Jones made the remarks on Thursday at a resort in Monrovia. She described the trip to Liberia as successful, and lauded nurses at JFK for their kind support to the team.

From left: Marcy Health Services CEO Saiyai Henson, U.S. Ambassador Christine Elders, and Mrs. Jones in Monrovia.

Up to Thursday, the team has treated 67 patients with various cases that ranged from women diseases; Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT); as well as plastic surgeries on some of the patients.

"Prior to our coming to Liberia, our Liberian counterparts at the JFK had already screened about 100 patients, and scheduled them for surgeries," Mrs. Jones said.

She said the team had targeted several other patients for the surgeries, using JFK as a beginning point, but with plan to decentralize the Marcy Health Services and treat patients in some of the "hard-to-reach" communities around the country.

Mrs. Jones said the Marcy Health Services through its CEO intends to reach out to people with various forms of disabilities, including those in rural communities.

The team brought into the country some of the essential drugs surgical materials to ensure that the mission succeeds. Members of the team are currently assessing the needs of orphanages across Monrovia with a plan to provide some support.

Mrs. Jones lauded the Liberian government, Health Ministry and the JFK management for "their well coordinated receptions extended to the team."