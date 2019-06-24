Liberia: LRA Staff Undergo WCO Training to Boost Customs Operations

A week long training highlighting key components of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Time Release Study (TRS) recently commenced in Monrovia, a release has said.

According to a release from Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), over 30 participants from the entity, customs-related government agencies and representatives from business institutions in the private sector benefited from the training. It focused on modernizing customs operations and processes to enhance revenue collection.

The training also upgraded the skills of participants in the areas of customs and import processes, process mapping, customs reform initiatives and modernization programs.

"This training is important in a sense that it is in line with our plans to move over to a modernized customs sector, which requires people with the requisite skills to help facilitate trade and ensure that our borders are properly protected," the release quoted LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah.

Mr. Nah then urged participants to make the best use of the opportunity in learning new skills which will augment their output in performing their assigned roles in customs operations.

He lauded the WCO for organizing the training, describing it as a vital boost in supporting the agency's quest toward migrating to a modern customs environment.

Oluimo Diai Tavira Da Silva, WCO's Technical Attaché, Compliance and Facilitation Directorate, said the training takes into account the basic methodology of the TRS, and will identify challenges and opportunities in customs operations in Liberia.

"We are here to work along with you to identify problems affecting Liberia's customs operations so as to formulate solutions in addressing them," Da Silva said.

The WCO Time Release Study is a strategic and internationally recognized tool to measure the actual time required for the release and/or clearance of goods, from the time of arrival until the physical release of cargo.

It works to mitigate bottlenecks in the trade flow process, taking necessary measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of border procedures.

The methodology is currently being used by several countries to address issues of trade related factors.