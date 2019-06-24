South Africa: Parliament Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Temple Family

press release

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker, Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Mr Amos Masondo, have learned with sadness the sudden passing of Pan African Parliament (PAP) Member, Mike Temple.

Hon Temple, a Senator in the Parliament of Eswatini, served as the chairperson of the finance and monetary affairs of the PAP. He was instrumental in ensuring PAP's financial prudence and accountability.

Through his firm grasp of finance and monetary regulations and principles, he served the Continent with diligence and made immense contribution to PAP's endeavour to tackling the problems and challenges facing the continent.

Parliament's Presiding Officers extend their heartfelt condolences to the Temple family, friends and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa