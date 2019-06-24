South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Members of the CRL Commission

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 13 members to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities for a period of five years.

The appointment was made in terms of section 9(1) read with 13(1) of the Commission Act, 2002 (Act No 19 of 2002) .

The appointed members of the Commission are:

1. Prof. Luka David Mosoma

2. Dr Sylvia Mmamohapi Pheto

3. Ms Sheila Khama

4. Ms Tsholofelo Mosala

5. Mr Sicelo Dlamini

6. Dr Oscarine Nokuzola Mndende

7. Ms Nomalanga Tyamzashe

8. Ms Ramokone Tryphina Kgatla

9. Dr Muneer Abduroaf

10. Adv. Richard Botha

11. Prof. Pitika Ntuli

12. Mr Renier Schoeman

13. Mr Mandla Langa

The President has further appointed, in terms of section 12 of the Act, Prof. Luka Mosoma and Dr Sylvia Pheto as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Commission respectively.

President Ramaphosa has congratulated the Commissioners and wished them well in this critical role in ensuring social transformation and nation-building for the attainment of a truly united South African nation.

Issued by: The Presidency