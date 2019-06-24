Ghana: Fans Divided Over stars' Ability to Win Cup

The 32nd edition of the African Cup of Nations started on Friday with host Egypt opening the tournament with a narrow 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

The tournament has since witnessed some interesting encounters with teams already making their intentions clear.

With Uganda stunning DR Congo to win 2-0 and sit on top of Group A, and Nigeria grinding a 1-0 win over Burundi by the skin of their teeth, it would not be out of place to describe this AFCON as the 'Upset Tournament.'

For that reason, Ghanaians are waiting with bated breath to see the Black Stars in action tomorrow, though the enthusiasm is seemingly low.

To win the year's AFCON and break the 37-year trophy drought would be the sole aim of the Black Stars and Ghanaians alike.

This is more so because majority of the public have had a good share of the Stars' disappointments in the past . There is definitely a lot at stake for the national team led by Andre Dede Ayew.

When the Times Sports hit the streets of the capital to seek the public's opinion on Ghana's chances of lifting the trophy in Egypt, most people were somewhat optimistic. Below are excerpts of the opinions sampled.

I am expecting Ghanaians to support the Black Stars despite disappointments in the past. No matter the level of opposition, I believe they will definitely win this time. I think our team has some of the best players and hope any player in the team can score and make a difference.

Bismark Asamoah Boateng (Football administrator)

It would be difficult for the Black Stars to win the trophy considering the quality of other teams.

Actually, comparing top teams such as Senegal and Egypt to Ghana, it will be quite difficult to win. Players from these teams have successes from teams they play for in Europe. I think the farthest they can go is the semi-final, but I will be happy if we win anyway.

I also think making Andre Ayew the captain was a bad idea. Asamoah Gyan should have been maintained as the captain until the end of this tournament at least to make the team more united.

Fredrick Oppong (Driver)

I am very excited about the AFCON because I know Ghana will certainly win this year. I like the squad for this year's tournament. For Asamoah Gyan, it may hurt him that the captaincy has been taken from him but he will get over it and deliver.

Kofi Gyabi (Football enthusiast)

Ghana is my country and no matter how disappointed we may feel because we have not won trophies for decades,I will always support Ghana. I also believe the trophy belongs to us this year.I'm also happy there is much unity in the team.

Jessica Agyaponmaa Agyapong (National Service person)

I really want the Black Stars to win because I believe in them. If others are able to win, why not Black Stars this time? I'm not sure about Asamoah Gyan's current performance.I pray that André Ayew will be able to inspire the team to give us a great show and bring the trophy home.