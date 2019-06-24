Ghana: Expedite Action On Traditional and Alternative Medicine Bill - Parliament Told

Ashaiman — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ashaiman, Mr Albert Okyere, has called on Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the Traditional and Alternative Medicine bill.

The bill seeks to provide legal policy framework for the development and practice of traditional and alternative medicine in the country.

He made the call here on Friday at the opening of the first African Traditional and Alternative Medicine Conference organised by the Dr Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

The two-day programme held under the theme: 'Integrative Approach to Healthcare,' highlighted the benefits of alternative medicine and current developments in the sector.

The conference attended by botanists, students, medical doctors, alternative and natural medicine practitioners, acupuncturists, scientists in the field of Natural and Traditional Medicine, phytomedicine, ayurveda practitioners, pharmacognosists, naturopathic doctors was also used to disseminate research information and dispel misconceptions about traditional and alternative medicine.

It provided opportunity for practitioners to exhibit products and solutions to various ailments.

Mr Okyere said the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly would promote traditional and alternative medicine and collaborate with licensed practitioners in efforts to weed out quack practitioners to safeguard the health of the public.

The Member of Parliament of Shai Osudoku Constituency, Linda Akweley Ocloo, urged society to embrace traditional medicine in view of its efficacy, availability and affordability.

She said the sector had a huge potential for employment creation.

The President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Dr Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, said alternative medicine provided an alternative way to cure patients.

He referred to statistics from the World Health Organisation which showed that about 80 per cent of the populace resorted to traditional alternative medicine as their first point of call against 20 per cent who visited mainstream facilities.

Dr Obu said there was therefore the need to utilise science in the development of traditional alternative medicine to make it more evidence-based.

He noted that a recent research indicated that alternative medicine was expected to generate revenue of $210.18 billion by 2026.