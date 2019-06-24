Ghana: 15 Year-Old Juaben SHS Student Murdered

Kumasi — A 15-year-old student of Juaben Senior High School has been murdered by some unknown persons at Ejisu Gyamasi in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The body of Linda Asante was found last week Friday in a bush near an uncompleted building in the community with the limbs, private part and other vital parts chopped off.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that Linda got missing for a week during her school's short vacation period.

A police source at the Ejisu Police station told the Ghanaian Times that the victim might have struggled with her captors before being killed, judging from the crime scene.

The body according to the source had since been deposited at a mortuary at Ejisu for autopsy as police investigations begin.

In another development, a badly decomposed body of a female has been found in a stream at Duase, a suburb of Kumasi.

Assemblyman for the Duase electoral area, Anthony Kwaku Agyei, said his attention was drawn to the decomposing body by some residents who smelled some foul scent in the area.

The lifeless body of the deceased was later found Friday morning after a search.

It was not immediately known what caused the incident but police said a murder investigation had been launched.

The body had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.