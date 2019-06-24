Ghana: Hesse Is New Hearts NCC Chairman

MR Elvis Hesse, polled 244 to brush aside a stiff competition from Mr Lawrence Ofosu-Adjare to win the Chairmanship position of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak Football Club.

The NCC election, held on Saturday at the Civil Services Auditorium in Accra, saw Mr. Hesse pick 87 votes more than his opponent to be sworn-in as the Chairman of the NCC.

Mr Joe Salu went unopposed to win the First Vice Chairman position, with Madam Vicentia Deku winning the Second Chairperson position.

Mr Jones Asante Mfodwo, a sports journalist also beat off competition from the incumbent Paa Kofi Sumsum Busumburu with 224 votes to win the Public Relations Officer (PRO) position.

winners of the other positions are Nana Kwasi Ansong (National Organiser), Abass Sule (Deputy Organiser), Peter Maamah (General Secretary) and Zenabu Salifu (Deputy PRO). - GNA